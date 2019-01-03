AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam: Registration closes today, know two stage registration process

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The online registration process for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) examination will close today, that is, January 3. The application submission had commenced from November 30. The online application link is available at aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be conducted on May 25 and 26 in morning shift (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm) at various centres across the country.

AIIMS MBBS exam authority has introduced two stages of the registration — basic and final. This is to help in avoiding the last minute rush and the discrepancy in the forms. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Detail of Basic registration process

— In the basic step of registration, the candidate is expected to fill in their details like education certificated along with the image.

— After that, the candidates will be communicated whether their basic registration is accepted or not. They will be given a unique identification number for the same.

— The basic registration process will close prior to the entrance examination so that no further applications can be filled.