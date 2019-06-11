AIIMS MBBS result 2019 tomorrow: Check counselling schedule, how to resolve ties

AIIMS MBBS result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is likely to announce the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses by tomorrow – June 12 (Wednesday). The result will be declared at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The exam was conducted in two shifts on May 25 and May 26 (Saturday and Sunday).

Advertising

The result declaration date was announced by the AIIMS, New Delhi which is exam conducting body. Once the AIIMS MBBS result is declared, the online seat allocation counselling process will begin, the dates of the same, however, are yet to be announced. The academic programme will begin on August 1, 2019.

Read| NEET Delhi topper, AIR 2 belives AIIMS exam assesses students better

The list of qualifying candidates for online counselling will be released on June 18 (Tuesday). The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.

Advertising

AIIMS MBBS result 2019: How to break ties?

In case two students score the same marks, there will be a tie-breaker:

— Candidates obtaining higher in biology will be given first preference

— Second preference will be to those who scored more in chemistry in the entrance exam

— If the tie persists, those obtaining more marks in physics will get priority

— In case, the tie still persists, candidates older in age will be considered

Also read | List of top medical colleges in India

AIIMS MBBS result 2019: Medical fitness test

Selected candidates will have to appear for s medial examination by a Medical Board consisting of faculty members set up by the respective Institute. “If, in the assessment of the Medical Board, a candidate is found medically unfit to the course, then he/she will be not admitted and the decision of the Medical Board shall be final,” states the official notification by the AIIMS.

This year, was the first time that two-step registration was introduced for AIIMS admissions. Those who are not confident of attempting the exam this year could only register once and their registration will still be valid for AIIMS MBBS 2020. Only those who have applied for both levels received the admit cards.