AIIMS MBBS 2019: Know the documents required for the registration process

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The online basic registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination has started. The candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsexams.org. The examinations will be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019.

Advertising

For the online registration process, the candidates need to provide documents like mark sheet or admit card of class 10 or 12 board examinations and a valid e-mail id and number that could not be changed till the examination process gets over.

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply in two-way registration process?

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Documents required

-The candidates need to have mark sheet/ admit card of class 10/ 12 board examinations

– Category certificate

Advertising

– Candidates with disability need to produce PWBD(Persons With Benchmark Disability) certificate

-Contact details: Valid e-mail id and mobile (These are essential for registration and subsequent communication).

READ | Syllabus, paper pattern of AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination

-Personal details: Valid photo id. This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.

-Scanned/digital image of recent colour size photograph with white background Image of signature (Click here for Instructions)

-Image of Left thumb impression.

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic registration begins, apply at aiimsexams.org

From this year, the process of registration will take place in two stages — basic and final. This is to help in avoiding the last minute rush and the discrepancy in the forms. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed or be appearing or have appeared (and awaiting result) for class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects including English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate