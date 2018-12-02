AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic registration begins, apply at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The online basic registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination has started. The candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsexams.org. The examinations will be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019.

Advertising

From this year, the process of registration will take place in two stages — basic and final. This is to help in avoiding the last minute rush and the discrepancy in the forms. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration.

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply in two-way registration process?

AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Advertising

Step 2: Click on the basic registration link, it will be redirected to a new website ugcourses.aiimsexams.org

Step 3: In the new window click on the basic registration tab

Step 4: Enter the required details as mentioned on the page

READ | Syllabus, paper pattern of AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination

Step 5: Once registration process completes, click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: Know the documents required for the registration process

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed or be appearing or have appeared (and awaiting result) for class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects including English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate

Minimum marks:

Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.