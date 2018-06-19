AIIMS MBBS 2018: Three in top 10 from Tricity area, Eliza Bansal tops exam

Eliza Bansal (wearing glasses) celebrates with family members on Monday. Express Eliza Bansal (wearing glasses) celebrates with family members on Monday. Express

ELIZA BANSAL from Lehragaga, a town in Punjab’s Sangrur district, emerged the topper in the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination.

Three other students of Tricity bagged positions in the top 10 of the AIIMS results. While Mehak Arora clinched All India Rank (AIR) 3, Manraj Singh Sra came AIR fourth and Eishvauk Aggarwal AIR 10.

A student of Dr Devraj DAV Public School in Lehragaga, Eliza scored 100 per cent in the entrance test for admission to India’s top medical institute. She scored 100 per cent in biology, 99.94 in chemistry, 100 in physics and 97.87 in general knowledge.

Eliza said, “I never expected to get AIR 1. I got rank 196 in the NEET. I want to be a cardiologist.”

She added that she was looking forward to the next five years as it was always her dream to study at AIIMS.

Mehak Arora, who came third, said she aimed to become a doctor ever since she lost her father due to medical negligence. Manraj Singh Sra, who secured AIR 4 and resident of Mohali, said his doctor parents inspired him to follow in their footsteps. A resident of Panchkula, Eishvauk Aggarwal, who secured AIR 10, thanked her parents and teachers for her success.

