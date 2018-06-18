AIIMS MBBS 2018: Punjab girl Eliza Bansal secures AIR 1, aspires to be a cardiologist

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Eliza said, “I never expected to get AIR 1. I got rank 196 in the NEET. I want to be a cardiologist.” AIIMS MBBS 2018: Eliza said, “I never expected to get AIR 1. I got rank 196 in the NEET. I want to be a cardiologist.”

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Eliza Bansal from Lehragaga, a town in Punjab’s Sangrur district, has emerged as the topper of the AIIMS MBBS Entrance Examination. A student of Dr Devraj DAV Public School in Lehragaga, Eliza scored a 100 percentile in the entrance test for admission to India’s top medical institution. She scored 100 percentile in biology, 99.94 in chemistry, 100 in physics and 97.87 in general knowledge.

Eliza said, “I never expected to get AIR 1. I got rank 196 in the NEET. I want to be a cardiologist.” She added that she was looking forward to the next five years as it was always her dream to study at the AIIMS. Eliza’s father, Vijay Kumar, is an economics lecturer in a government school in a nearby village Legal Kalan. Her mother, Renu Wala, is a librarian in a private college. Her elder brother is studying at IIT Delhi.

Eliza would go to Patiala, one and a half hours away from her hometown, for coaching classes during the weekend. Her father said, “She wanted to crack AIIMS and we’re very proud of her. It’s a dream come true for all of us.”

