AIIMS MBBS 2018 Highlights: Students find physics tough, mixed response

AIIMS MBBS 2018 LIVE: The examination was held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, in online mode, on May 26 and May 27, 2018. The examination was held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, in online mode, on May 26 and May 27, 2018.

AIIMS MBBS 2018 LIVE: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has conducted the examinations for admission into medical courses at various centres across the country. The examination was held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, in online mode, on May 26 and May 27, 2018, and the results will be out on June 18, 2018.

The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. This year’s notification has introduced some important changes regarding the exam schedule and the number of seats available and the campuses. The good news is that two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each, will also be opening for admissions, from this year onwards.

The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). An approximate of 807 seats are offered for the students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd