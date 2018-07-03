AIIMS MBBS 2018: First round of counselling process, registration details

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The counselling process will be conducted soon AIIMS MBBS 2018: The counselling process will be conducted soon

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The first round of the online allocation rank wise result has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Science for admissions in MBBS courses 2018. The selected candidates for AIIMS, New Delhi have to visit the venue on July 5 along with the required documents. The counselling process will be conducted for the admission to the nine AIIMS across the country.

AIIMS MBBS 2018 counselling process: Documents required

The candidates need to verify these following documents, admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar id, a copy of online application form, CBSE, ISC or board Class 12 mark sheet, Class 10 mark sheet, health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

Earlier, AIIMS has released the results of first round of online allocation. The offer letter of the successful candidates has been available on the official website, aiimsexams.org. Candidates have to download the offer letter from the official website.

The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh. AIIMS has declared the results of MBBS entrance examination on June 18. Over two lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year that was conducted on May 26 and May 27.

