AIIMS INI-CET 2022: Online registration for July 2022 session to begin today

AIIMS INI-CET July 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start the online application process of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session for admission to PG courses today i.e January 31. Candidates can apply for the entrance test at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The registration process will begin today at 5 pm and will continue till March 7, 2022. The admit cards and the final status of online registration is scheduled to be uploaded by April 29, 2022, on the AIIMS website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8 across the country in examination centres. Candidates can access the detailed schedule released by the institute from the official website.

AIIMS INI-CET July 2022 application: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘AIIMS INI-CET July 2022’ link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter required credentials to register

Step 4: Once registered, log in to the account to fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter all required particulars on the application form

Step 6: Make the required payment and submit

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.

All applicants are recommended to regularly visit the official website since all subsequent updates will be intimated to the candidates through the website.