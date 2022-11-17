AIIMS INI-CET 2023 result date, eligibility and more

AIIMS INI-CET 2023 Result Date: INI CET is the Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses (MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS) at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for medical education– AIIMS (New Delhi and all new AIIMS), JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram. The exam is conducted for a total of 17 institutions.

When was the INI-CET exam for January 2023 session held?

The INI-CET exam for January 2023 session was conducted on November 13.

When will the answer key be released?

There is no date given as of now, it will be published on the official website– aiimsexams.ac.in

When will the AIIMS INI CET results be declared?

The results will be announced on November 19, as per the official notification. However, the result time is unclear. Keep checking this page for further updates.

Who is eligible for INI CET?

For Indian candidates, they must have an MBBS degree for any of the MD, MS, DM-6 years, MCH- 6 years courses and a BDS degree for MDS courses from a university recognised by the National Medical Commission, Medical Council of India.

The candidates must have completed a 12 month compulsory rotating internship period/ practical training on or before January 2023. Candidates whose internship doesn’t get completed on or before January 31, 2023 were ineligible for registration. The eligibility criteria for MDS candidates are different.

A candidate may be eligible for admission into any INIs or only at some specific INIs depending upon fulfillment of eligibility criteria applicable to respective INIs. Making seat choices and order of preference after the declaration of result will be allowed provisionally as per applicable eligibility criteria of admission into respective INI.

Advertisement

The minimum marks in MBBS/BDS or equivalent exams should be as follows:

– For all unreserved, EWS and OBC categories it should be 55 per cent marks in aggregate

– For candidates belonging to SC, ST categories it should 50 per cent marks in aggregate

–For PwD candidates it is the same as per the unreserved/SC/ST/OBC criteria (55 per cent marks aggregate for unreserved/EWS/OBC and 50 per cent marks aggregate for SC/ST)

For sponsored candidates (Indian nationals) the eligibility criteria are the same as mentioned above. It is mandatory for the students to upload a valid sponsorship certificate. The original certificate has to be submitted at the time of admission, if a candidate fails to do so, their candidature will be cancelled.

Indian national candidates who have graduated from foreign universities, the marks secured in Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be considered in lieu of aggregate marks. The eligibility criteria regarding minimum marks remain the same as mentioned above. If any candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria or provides false documents, they will be debarred from taking the exam in the future.

Advertisement

For foreign candidates, they must have completed MBBS for MD, MS, DM-6 years, MCH-6 years and BDS for MDS courses as well as a 12 month compulsory rotating internship/practical training on or before January 31, 2023.

The candidates should have secured 55 per cent aggregate or equivalent marks in all MBBS/MDS professional exams. They would also need and NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India. A sole NOC from the Ministry of External Affairs would not suffice.