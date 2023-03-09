scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: Registration begins for July 2023 session; here’s how to apply

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: Registration beginsThe exam will be held on May 7 (xpress photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representative Image)

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday began the registration for AIIMS INI-CET July 2023 session. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in.

Also read |NBE FET 2022 results announced; steps to check score

The registration window will close on March 25 at 5 pm. Candidates can make corrections in the application form from March 28 to 31 till 5 pm. Final status of accepted registration and basic information will be available from April 3 by 5 pm

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for registration on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your details such as name, date of birth and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your registration ID and password

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Also read |NEET UG 2023 application: Top 5 states with highest registrations

The last date to check the status of application form and submission of required documents is from 11 am of April 14 till 5 pm of April 15. The exam will be conducted on May 7.

Also Read
JEE Toppers' Tips Kushagra Shrivastava
JEE Toppers' Tips: Kushagra Shrivastava shares how he secured CSE seat at...
Chhavi Gupta is CAT topper of 2017
International Women's Day: From being a CAT topper to running a YouTube c...
NEET 2023 Gujarat counselling process
NEET-UG 2023: MBBS admission process in top Gujarat medical colleges, pas...
Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi increase over last five years
Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi increase over last five years
Advertisement

INI-CET is conducted for admission to PG courses [MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram and other AIIMS (Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna and more).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:08 IST
Next Story

Satish Kaushik dies due to heart attack; some warning signs for those over 60

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close