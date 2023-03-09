AIIMS INI-CET 2023: Registration begins for July 2023 session; here’s how to apply

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday began the registration for AIIMS INI-CET July 2023 session. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in.

Also read | NBE FET 2022 results announced; steps to check score

The registration window will close on March 25 at 5 pm. Candidates can make corrections in the application form from March 28 to 31 till 5 pm. Final status of accepted registration and basic information will be available from April 3 by 5 pm

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for registration on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your details such as name, date of birth and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your registration ID and password

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Also read | NEET UG 2023 application: Top 5 states with highest registrations

The last date to check the status of application form and submission of required documents is from 11 am of April 14 till 5 pm of April 15. The exam will be conducted on May 7.

Advertisement

INI-CET is conducted for admission to PG courses [MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram and other AIIMS (Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna and more).