AIIMS MBBS final registration 2019 begins today, check how to generate code

AIIMS 2019: The final registration process for appearing for the entrance exam for admission to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has started today, February 6, 2019. The basic registration process has closed and now the accepted candidates can apply for final registration through the official website — aiimsexams.org.

Advertising

According to the official notification, the online registration process will close at 5 pm on February 17 (Sunday). Candidates will have to generate a code to apply for the final registration and only those candidates whose application is accepted in the basic registration (including uploading of correct images), would be eligible to complete other processes.

AIIMS 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘academic courses’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)’

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on ‘undergraduate courses’ button

Step 6: Generate code for the exam you are applying for (MBBS/B.Sc etc)

Step 7: If your application is accepted you will get a code on registered email id and mobile number

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Chose the exam centre city

Candidate will have to submit the application fee and select the city of choice for the exam centre. After completing the processes candidate will be eligible to release the admit card for AIIMS MBBS-2019.

Advertising

The exam will be conducted through computer-based testing (CBT) mode on May 25 and 26, 2019. It would be held in two shifts.