AIIMS MBBS 2019 final registration code generation reopens from tomorrow

AIIMS exam 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will re-open the code generation procedure for registration on February 23, 2019 and it will remain open till March 12, 2019. According to the official notification released by the institute, this is the last opportunity to generate code for this year’s exam.

The unique code is required for completing the final registration process. Earlier, the same facility was open from January 29 to February 17, 2019 on the official website, aiimsexams.org. According to official notification, only those candidates whose Basic Registration (including uploading of correct images) is accepted, shall be eligible to complete other processes of Online Registration and generate code for the final registration process.

AIIMS final registration: How to generate code

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘academic courses’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)’

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on ‘undergraduate courses’ button

Step 6: Generate code for the exam you are applying for (MBBS/B.Sc etc)

Step 7: If your application is accepted you will get a code on registered email id and mobile number

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Chose the exam centre city.

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019. From this year, the process of registration will take place in two stages — basic and final. This is to help in avoiding the last minute rush and the discrepancy in the forms. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration.

The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be conducted on May 25 and 26 in two halves, morning shift (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm) at various centres across the country.