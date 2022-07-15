AIIMS-Delhi best medical college, here’s the list of top 10: NIRF Ranking 2022

Updated: July 15, 2022 1:47:16 pm
NIRF Medical Colleges Ranking List 2022: For the fifth time in a row, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has topped in the medical category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2022). PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore have retained the second and third positions, respectively.
The ranking was released today by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan through a webcast from the NIRF website for 10 other categories apart from medical.
NIRF Rankings 2022: Top Medical Colleges
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER
Rank 3: CMC. Vellore
Rank 4: NIMHANS, Bangalore
Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad and the Panjab University, Chandigarh at second and third places respectively.
The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).
