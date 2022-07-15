scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

AIIMS-Delhi best medical college, here’s the list of top 10: NIRF Ranking 2022

NIRF Ranking 2022: In the medical colleges' category, AIIMS, Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: July 15, 2022 1:47:16 pm
NIRF Medical college ranking 2022NIRF Rankings 2022: AIIMS Delhi retains first position in medical colleges category. (Graphics by Dinkar Sasi)

NIRF Medical Colleges Ranking List 2022: For the fifth time in a row, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has topped in the medical category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2022). PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore have retained the second and third positions, respectively.

The ranking was released today by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan through a webcast from the NIRF website for 10 other categories apart from medical. 

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top Medical Colleges

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGIMER

Rank 3: CMC. Vellore

Rank 4: NIMHANS, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

​​In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad and the Panjab University, Chandigarh at second and third places respectively.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

