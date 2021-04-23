AIIMS defers MBBS supplementary exams for second and third-year students

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the supplementary exams for MBBS second and third-year students. The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in May 2021. The second MBBS supplementary and final MBBS supplementary exams have been deferred until further notice. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak and decision of the competent authority in this regard, following supplementary examination are deferred till further notice: Second MBBS Supplementary and Final MBBS Supplementary,” read the official notification by AIIMS.

The practical exams, clinical exams and viva-voce of these exams, which were scheduled in the month of May, have also been postponed until further notice.

“Accordingly, dates of Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce examination of above scheduled in May 2021 stands deferred and same will be decided by the competent authority at a later stage and will be announced in due course of time,” the statement added.

The examination authority will be releasing the revised time table for May 2021 exams on its website http://www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS has also recently announced the result of Stage-I online (CBT) Entrance Examination for DM/MCh/MD Hospital Administration Courses (July 2021 Session). The qualified candidates will now have to appear for Stage II for Departmental Clinical/Practical/Lab-Based Assessment through video conferencing mode only.