AIIMS BSc Nursing draws 1.91 lakh applications, records over 1000% jump in 5 years

Allied healthcare includes a range of specialised undergraduate programmes, including medical laboratory technology, ophthalmic sciences, radiotherapy and perfusion technology.

Written by: Neeti Nigam
3 min readNew DelhiSep 26, 2026 02:49 PM IST
nursing allied healthcare option beyond mbbsNursing continues to have greater visibility among students, partly because of the clearer government recruitment pathway (AI Image)
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Nearly 1.91 lakh candidates applied for the BSc (Hons) Nursing entrance examination conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the August 2026 session, while more than 1.17 lakh applications were received for BSc Allied & Healthcare Courses, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The data was sought by 30-year-old Vipul Sharma, an allied healthcare professional working in laboratory healthcare at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

According to the AIIMS RTI response, 1,90,740 applications were received for BSc (Hons) Nursing for the August 2026 session, compared with 1,17,033 applications for BSc Allied & Healthcare Courses.

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BSc (Hons) Nursing Entrance Exam Applications

Category 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
OBC (NCL) 6,754 8,708 32,526 65,637 78,319
UR (Unreserved) 5,542 6,487 19,180 34,772 48,988
SC 2,292 2,755 9,883 22,109 28,543
EWS 1,334 1,700 5,405 11,865 15,218
ST 563 817 2,520 6,470 9,049
Total  16,485 20,467 69,514 140,853 180,117

BSc Allied & Healthcare Courses Entrance Exam Applications

Category 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
OBC (NCL) 3,326 3,483 12,400 29,242 54,489
UR (Unreserved) 1,737 2,011 5,894 16,849 35,137
SC 859 967 3,380 9,593 20,150
EWS 759 809 2,321 6,692 11,586
ST 197 209 694 2,291 5,606
Total 6,878 7,479 24,689 64,667 1,26,968

Sharma said the figures point to the need for greater awareness about undergraduate healthcare careers beyond medicine and nursing.

“Not everyone knows about the multiple professions that cost less to study and can offer good career opportunities. These professions were earlier broadly referred to as paramedical professions, but are now recognised as allied healthcare,” Sharma said.

Allied healthcare includes a range of specialised undergraduate programmes, including medical laboratory technology, ophthalmic sciences, radiotherapy and perfusion technology. These professionals work across diagnostic, therapeutic and other specialised healthcare services.

Such programmes can also offer an alternative career pathway to students who aspire to become doctors but do not secure an MBBS seat. Around 22 lakh candidates appear for NEET-UG each year, while the number of MBBS seats is slightly above one lakh, leaving many students to explore other healthcare professions.

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AIIMS offers nursing and allied healthcare programmes across its network, while institutions such as PGIMER Chandigarh also offer specialised allied healthcare courses.

Cost is another factor differentiating these programmes from conventional medical education. Government medical colleges and Institutes of National Importance such as AIIMS, PGIMER and JIPMER offer some allied healthcare programmes at relatively low fees. The fees at central institutions can range from around Rs 1,500 to Rs 15,000 for the programme, while courses in state-run medical colleges may cost around Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 a year.

Private universities and deemed institutions, however, can charge substantially more. Bachelor’s programmes such as physiotherapy, medical imaging technology and cardiac technology can cost between Rs 80,000 and Rs 3 lakh a year, depending on the institution and programme. Shorter, skill-focused vocational and state paramedical board diploma courses typically cost around Rs 20,000 to Rs 70,000 a year.

Sharma said nursing continues to have greater visibility among students, partly because of the clearer government recruitment pathway. The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) and the government pay structure are among the factors that make nursing a more familiar option for students.

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He also pointed to differences in work patterns. Allied healthcare professionals may work in specialised departments such as biochemistry and other laboratory services, where hospitals may operate services in shifts.

For students considering these programmes, Sharma said allied healthcare should not be viewed merely as a “Plan B” after NEET, but as a group of specialised healthcare professions in their own right.

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Neeti Nigam
Neeti Nigam
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Neeti Nigam leads the education department at indianexpress.com. She joined the Indian Express in 2015 and has set up the education and job sections in the online department. She covers schools and higher education, entrance and board exams, study abroad, civil services and other career-related news. Prior to that, she worked as a lifestyle and entertainment journalist in The Pioneer newspaper's magazine division. Besides working in the in-flight Air India (Namaskaar) magazine, she was part of the launch team of Indian Railways on-board magazine Rail Bandhu. She has also worked as a city reporter covering north Delhi in Hindustan Times. In 2012, she covered the MCD elections. You can write to her at neeti.nigam@indianexpress.com ... Read More

 

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