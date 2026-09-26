AIIMS BSc Nursing draws 1.91 lakh applications, records over 1000% jump in 5 years

Nursing continues to have greater visibility among students, partly because of the clearer government recruitment pathway (AI Image)

Nearly 1.91 lakh candidates applied for the BSc (Hons) Nursing entrance examination conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the August 2026 session, while more than 1.17 lakh applications were received for BSc Allied & Healthcare Courses, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The data was sought by 30-year-old Vipul Sharma, an allied healthcare professional working in laboratory healthcare at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

According to the AIIMS RTI response, 1,90,740 applications were received for BSc (Hons) Nursing for the August 2026 session, compared with 1,17,033 applications for BSc Allied & Healthcare Courses.

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BSc (Hons) Nursing Entrance Exam Applications

Category 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 OBC (NCL) 6,754 8,708 32,526 65,637 78,319 UR (Unreserved) 5,542 6,487 19,180 34,772 48,988 SC 2,292 2,755 9,883 22,109 28,543 EWS 1,334 1,700 5,405 11,865 15,218 ST 563 817 2,520 6,470 9,049 Total 16,485 20,467 69,514 140,853 180,117

BSc Allied & Healthcare Courses Entrance Exam Applications

Category 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 OBC (NCL) 3,326 3,483 12,400 29,242 54,489 UR (Unreserved) 1,737 2,011 5,894 16,849 35,137 SC 859 967 3,380 9,593 20,150 EWS 759 809 2,321 6,692 11,586 ST 197 209 694 2,291 5,606 Total 6,878 7,479 24,689 64,667 1,26,968

Sharma said the figures point to the need for greater awareness about undergraduate healthcare careers beyond medicine and nursing.