AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021: Check expected result date, previous year’s cut-off

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 on December 28, 2021. Based on the past trends, it is expected that AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2021 will be announced within a week hence it is expected that the result can be announced by the first week of January 2022.

Candidates will be able to view the results at the official website of AIIMS Nursing exam, which is aiimsexams.ac.in. The result will not be informed to the candidates individually. Follow the steps given below to check your AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 result.

Step-1: Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step-2: Search the homepage for ‘AIIMS Nursing 2021 Result’.

Step-3: Now, you will be redirected to the result PDF file.

Step 4: Check the details mentioned in it and save it for future reference.

Along with the results, cut-offs will be released at the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. Qualifying marks for the various categories will be released by AIIMS, New Delhi. The previous year cut off for AIIMS BSc Nursing was released category wise. Check the category-wise previous year AIIMS BSc Nursing cut-off from the table given below.

Category Overall Rank UR 952 UR-PwBD – EWS 2507 EWS PwBD 2690 OBC NCL 1409 PwBD OBC – NCL 6043 SC 3450 PwBD SC 5376 ST 6092

Once the cut-offs are announced, successful candidates will have to appear for the counseling process. Seat allocation for successful candidates will be done online at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can expect the first counseling to start within 3-4 weeks of the exam date.

The call letter for seat allocation will be available on the official website. No separate call letter will be sent via post. The seat allocation process includes exercising of choices, acceptance of allocated seats, submission of documents. In order to be considered for admission in th particular course, the selected candidates have to go through a medical examination.

AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance exam is an entrance test conducted for candidates who wish to pursue the undergraduate programs BSc Nursing (Hons.), BSc (Paramedical) and BSc Nursing (Post-Basic). The exam is held in the online mode. After qualifying the exam, the candidates can take admission in the AIIMS institutes situated at Delhi, Rishikesh, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Jodhpur etc.