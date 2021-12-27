AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 exam tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, last minute tips

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2021 exam will be conducted on December 28, 2021 for BSc (Hons) Nursing and BSc (Paramedical courses) by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The admit card for the exam has already been released and can be downloaded from aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam will be conducted online in the form of a computer-based test (CBT).

As per the official information released by the institute, here are some important instructions that the candidates must follow to allow smooth conduct of the exam.

– No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center after the closing time of their respective shifts. The reporting time for the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

– Candidates are advised to reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before the allotted time since there are some pre-examination activities such as biometric capture, photo capture, etc that need to be completed.

– On the day of the exam, the candidates are required to carry printout of AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2021 admit card, a photograph, and a valid id proof.

– Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam center until the exam is over.

– Some of the items are prohibited in the exam center are wristwatches, cell phones, calculators, digital diaries or any kind of electronic gadgets, Bluetooth devices, ornaments, hair bands, hair clips, belts, bags, credit cards, debit cards, books, etc.

Here are some last-minute preparation tips that will help the candidates perform well in AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2022 entrance exam.

Stick to important topics – Revision of the entire syllabus is not feasible because of the less time. Hence, it is advised to revise only the most important topics before the exam.

Don’t start any new topics – Instead of starting any new topics, spending the limited time towards revising familiar topics is better. This will help in getting high marks in AIIMS BSc Nursing.

Solve practice papers – Solving practice papers will give the candidates much required additional practice which will help them gain confidence in their ability to sit for the exam.

Don’t neglect health – Pre-exam nervousness may cause the candidates to skip their meals, therefore, at all times, this must be avoided. It is important to keep a calm mind, eat well and get adequate rest before sitting for the exam for better performance in the test. If you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious, go for a walk to clear your head.

Refer short notes – Revision is easier when done through notes instead of course books. Revising the entire syllabus is a time taking process. Candidates are advised to refer to short notes on the important topics which will allow them to finish their revision in a short span of time.

Refer past years’ questions – Referring to the questions which were asked in the last 10 years’ question papers is important as some of the questions might be repeated in the exam.