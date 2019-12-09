AIIMS admissions 2020 for BSc and MSc courses: Registration from December 12

The basic registration process for B.Sc programmes will start from December 12, 2020 and for M.Sc programmes will start from December 13, 2020. (Representational Image) The basic registration process for B.Sc programmes will start from December 12, 2020 and for M.Sc programmes will start from December 13, 2020. (Representational Image)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admission details for the B.Sc and M.Sc courses. The selection of candidates will be done through entrance examinations for various courses. The exams for B.Sc Nursing (Post-Basic), B.Sc (Paramedical courses) and B.Sc(H) Nursing will be conducted on June 6, 20 and 28, 2020 respectively. The exams for M.Sc. Nursing, M.Sc Courses and M.Sc Biotechnology will be conducted on June 6, 2020 and July 4, 2020 respectively.

The basic registration process for B.Sc programmes will start from December 12, 2020 and for M.Sc programmes will start from December 13, 2020. It will be closed on January 16, 2020. The prospectus for both the courses will be uploaded on March 12, 2020.

Read | IGNOU admissions for January session 2020 begins, check steps to apply here

AIIMS admissions 2020: Eligibility Criterion

Academic qualification: BSc programmes: Candidates who have passed class 10+2 are eligible for BSc programmes. However, for candidates applying for B.Sc Nursing (Post-Basic) posts, should have diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from any institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council.

Academic qualification: M.Sc programmes: Candidates who have done their graduation are eligible for the M.Sc programmes. For detailed specifications for the MSc programmes, candidates should check official notification.

AIIMS admissions 2020: Examination date

B.Sc Nursing (Post-Basic) exam will be conducted on June 6, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30 am. B.Sc (Paramedical courses) exam will be conducted on June 20, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30 am. B.Sc(H) Nursing exam will be conducted on June 20, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm. MSc nursing exam will be conducted on June 6, 2020 from 10 am to 11:30 am. The exam for M.Sc courses and M.Sc Biotechnology will be conducted on July 4, 2020 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd