AIIMS MBBS admissions 2019: Last date to generate code for final registration

AIIMS admissions 2019: The two-step registration process is being followed for the first time, those who do not complete the final stage will not be eligible to appear for the AIIMS 2019 exam to be conducted on May 25, 2019.

AIIMS 2019: Candidates can apply at aiimsexams.org. (Representational Image)

AIIMS admissions 2019: The last date to generate unique code and complete the final registration for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), 2019 entrance exam is today, March 25, 2019 (Monday). Candidates who have completed the basic registration process can move on to the next step by 5 pm today, after which the link will be deactivated.

Earlier, the last date to generate code was March 12, 2019, which was extended to March 25, 2019. After the successful generation of code, candidates will have to pay the application fee and chose the city and exam centre of choice. Those who have not completed the process can do so at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS admissions 2019: How to generate code

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘academic courses’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)’
Step 5: Another new page will open, click on ‘undergraduate courses’ button
Step 6: Generate code for the exam you are applying for (MBBS/B.Sc etc)
Step 7: If your application is accepted you will get a code on registered email id and mobile number
Step 8: Make payment
Step 9: Chose the exam centre city.

Since only those who have cleared the basic registration can apply for code generation, candidates can check their application status at: AIIMS admissions basic application status 2019.

The MBBS AIIMS 2019 exam will be conducted on May 25 (Saturday) and 26, 2019 (Sunday). The entrance test will be conducted in two shifts, morning (9 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 6:30 pm).

