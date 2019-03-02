AIIMS 2019: 7-point preparation strategy to help you crack entrance exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the AIIMS 2019 entrance exam on May 25 and 26, 2019. The entrance exam will have 60 questions each of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and 10 questions each of General Knowledge, Aptitude and Logical Thinking.

This is the first time that AIIMS is coordinating a different registration process comprising of PAAR and Final Registration. Students need to complete the due processes at aiimsexams.org.

As the exam gets closer, on one hand, students stick to a more stringent preparation plan, and on the other, they should remember to download admit card. Here, we tackle the do’s for the preparation process.

The number 1 to do is to write down everything you need to remember and use. Having a firm grasp on concepts is critical. You can do this by studying all minute details, understanding them, writing and recalling them.

Then the number 2 action is to develop speed by practising more and more questions every day. One has to solve 200 MCQs in 3.5 hours that is 210 minutes. This gives you 1.05 minutes per question. You need to solve memory based questions quickly to gather more time for calculation based exams.

In the exam, candidates get 1 mark for the correct answer and ⅓ mark is deducted for incorrect answer. Since there is negative marking, therefore candidates must be prepared to identify which questions they can answer, and which they cannot. This is the number 3 in the list of do’s.

This brings us to the number 4 in the list of things to do while preparing for AIIMS MBBS entrance exam is to be consistent. This means that you should study every day, build confidence every day, stay motivated everyday.

Some students slack off towards the end or start panicking. Instead, keep building upon your concepts and practising to stay ahead. Then the action to be taken at number 4 position is staying away from distractions and futile activities. Medical entrance exam preparation demands concentration and hard work. Whereas you should surely meet people and indulge in hobbies, attending parties, functions, chitchat on social media wastes time and weans away your concentration. Then the number 5 thing is to not compromise on sleep. You should sleep for 6-8 hours as is required by your body to stay fresh and alert.

Now coming to the number 6 is which books you should study from. In this regard, just like NEET, for AIIMS also you need to study primarily from NCERT. Besides that, there are some topics which you need to study from other books. So for them only use reference books. Make it a point to not use multiple books for all topics. Biology and Inorganic Chemistry must be studied whole and sole from NCERT.

Then the number 7 thing to keep in mind is to keep engineering entrance exam preparation separate from AIIMS preparation. Sometimes students use JEE Advanced level physics preparation material for the medical entrance exam, however, the type and levels of questions asked in the two are different.

Best of luck for AIIMS entrance exam. Study hard. Be confident. You will surely do well.