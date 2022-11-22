scorecardresearch
Shrikrishna Rajagopala appointed as chairman of Joint Academic Chair of Ayurveda at Western Sydney University

The Ministry of Ayush has established a programme for Ayush Academic Chairs in foreign institutions to give more opportunities and resources for research collaboration and to strengthen cultural ties.

Western Sydney University is the first Australian university to participate in this global programme.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Western Sydney University today jointly announced the appointment of a Joint Academic Chair in Ayurveda. AIIA’s associate professor Shrikrishna Rajagopala has been appointed as the academic chair in Ayurvedic Medicine.

The Chair, which is jointly funded by the Ministry of Ayush and Western Sydney University, will be based at Western Sydney University’s NICM Health Research Institute. The focus of this position will be to build capacity for the scientific validation of Ayurvedic medicine and aligned inventions such as Ayurveda herbal medicine, yoga and meditation.

This programme will organise collaborative research projects, and will help candidates in developing short and medium-term academic courses, providing tutorials to students, conducting sensitisation programmes, workshops and seminars and serving as a credible source of Ayush related information for Australia.

Rajagopala is currently the Head of the Department of Khaumarabhritya (paediatric department) at AIIA. He has an experience of 28 years and his and expertise is in clinical and pharmacological research of Ayurveda interventions for asthma, cerebral palsy, Covid-19, anemia and muscular dystrophy. 

The Ministry of Ayush has established a programme for Ayush Academic Chairs in foreign institutions to give more opportunities and resources for research collaboration and to strengthen cultural ties. The programme has also added momentum to the ongoing initiatives of the Ministry of Ayush in placing India as a global healthcare destination. Western Sydney University is the first Australian university to participate in this global programme.

