AICTE Vishwakarma Awards 2020: Entries open for innovations on ‘India fights corona’

AICTE Vishwakarma Awards 2020: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited entries for the annual Vishwakarma awards or Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Awards (USVA). The awards appraise innovative and low-cost solutions to real-life problems by engineers or engineering institutes. This year’s theme for the awards is ‘India fights corona’.

Apart from students with innovative ideas, institutions that have initiated steps to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and have helped their society or authorities can also send nominations to the AICTE. The application process is open at the official website, aicte-india.org.

Counselling, awareness programmes, post COVID-19 rehabilitation, innovative ways to conduct online classes to be among the key parameters. The list is extensive as awards will be given across categories. The last date to apply is May 30. Every institute will be allowed one submission. The AICTE will shortlist institutes. An expert committee will visit the shortlisted institutes to verify the work on the basis of the impact created by it.

The members in the jury will consist of eminent educationists, researchers, social workers, representatives of planning bodies, policy formulators and such other persons of repute/ recognition. The winners will be awarded at an event held at AICTE headquarters in New Delhi.

These awards were launched in 2017 in association with the Engineering Council of India (ECI) with an aim convert institutes into ‘smart institute,’ as described by AICTE then. In 2017, about 965 applications were received. In 2018, the theme was ’empowering villages through technology’ for which 1,607 applications were received. In 2019, the theme was ‘How to enhance the income of a village’.

