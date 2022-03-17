AICTE, UGC begin registration for crossword contest: Check eligibility, how to apply

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are organising a national-level crossword contest for students of higher education. This contest will be held between March and August in the current year. This year, the National Inter-college Crossword Contest 2022 (NICE-22) will be held in a hybrid (offline-online) mode.

This contest is being organised with the objective of enhancing the skills of students in a fun and interesting manner. The crossword aims at enhancing logical reasoning, stimulating problem-solving attitude, inculcating a sense of quick decision making among other such cognitive skills in students. This activity will also help in bringing an environment of holistic development among students.

Brace yourself for the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition 2022! Put your grey cells to work and win prizes. To register, click https://t.co/vPjBfWRVdj pic.twitter.com/ZLeQ1UVhT0 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 16, 2022

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nice.crypticsingh.com

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘register now’.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary personal details and college/university ID card.

Step 4: Check all details properly and click on submit.

Step 5: Save the page for future reference.

Once the registration is done, your NICE-22 username and password will appear on your screen after successful registration and will be sent to you via email.

Contest structure

The contest will have a student/institutional round in an online mode; five offline zonal rounds for North, South, West, East and Northeast; and an offline national round in New Delhi. The first round will be open to all students from colleges and institutes to play individually and will involve solving crossword clues online for four successive Sundays, starting from April 3, 2022.

After the fourth Sunday round on April 24, 2022, the top two participants from each institute will form the institutions’ teams for the offline rounds. A practice round will be held on April 2, 2022, to familiarise the participants to the contest format.

The rounds will involve solving the crossword clues which will be posted at 10:30 am IST every Sunday on crypticsingh.com under the head or android app NICE-22. Candidates will be required to submit their solutions by 5 pm IST on the same day, and the candidate with the fastest and all correct solutions will be awarded 10000 points.