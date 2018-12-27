UGC, AICTE have cleared backlog of scholarships: Javadekar

Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) have cleared the backlog of scholarships using a special grant of Rs 250 crore from the HRD ministry.

“There were repetitive complaints that the scholarships are not being disbursed on time by the UGC and the AICTE. We issued a special grant of Rs 250 crore and now the entire backlog has been cleared and from now on the recipients will get their fellowships credited on time,” he told reporters.

Javadekar also said the government is “positive” about the demand by research scholars for a hike in the scholarship amount. A group of researchers met the minister Wednesday to raise the demand for increasing the scholarship amount for research scholars.