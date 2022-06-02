AICTE to promote emotional and mental wellness learning in colleges via special centres

With an aim to provide wellness tools to college students, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed an MoU with the Heartfulness Education Trust (HET). The students, staff, faculty and counsellors of colleges, institutes and universities recognised by AICTE will have access to HET courses and programmes.

The MoU also calls for the establishment of Heartfulness centres at educational institutions to provide wellness tools like meditation sessions, literature sharing and awareness sessions, and training programmes for faculty, counsellors, senior leaders, and staff.

HET will also conduct orientation sessions when required for the educational institutions to help get an overview of the HET courses and programmes. It may also offer its infrastructure facilities, such as tissue culture labs, initiatives in the area of environmental sustainability and research facilities at Kanha Shantivanam, and retreat centres, in different Indian locations where AICTE approved educational institutions are located.

At the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, students will choose credit-based courses or modules, and the MoU will allow students to participate in internships at AICTE-approved institutions. Students who excel in areas such as sustainable technologies, environmental sustainability, contemplative pedagogy, and consciousness will be eligible for research fellowships.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, said, “Education must be aimed to better oneself at all levels. It must not only be gaining knowledge about the world around us, and how to act in various circumstances, but also to understand the true nature within ourselves and respond appropriately”.