AICTE to launch MTech in defence technology today

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will today launch the MTech in Defence Technology programme. The course will be launched virtually through the council’s official Youtube handle at 4 pm on July 8. The MTech programme will be soon offered by all institutes affiliated to the AICTE.

It is a four-semester programme with a total of 80 credits. It is having 6 specialisations. The first semester will have a common curriculum and the second-semester curriculum will be varied as per the specialisation. The third and fourth semesters include dissertation and industrial training.

The course would offer specialisations in combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems and sensors, directed energy technology, naval technology and high energy materials technology.

DRDO has collaborated with AICTE for conducting the regular MTech course in defence technologies having 6 specialised streams and BTech (elective courses) in collaboration with AICTE. The MTech course is aimed at motivating students to pursue a career in research and development for defence and security to join the defence, PSUs and private defence industries.

Those who have pursued BTech in aeronautical engineering, applied electronics and communication engineering, applied electronics and instrumentation engineering, chemical technology, chemical engineering, computer science & engineering, computer and communication engineering, computer engineering, computer engineering and applications, computer networking or allied fields will be eligible to apply for the course.