AICTE starts registrations for Globalink Research Internship 2027, check last date to apply

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the application process for the AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027 programme, which offers eligible Indian undergraduate students an opportunity to pursue a 12-week research internship at leading Canadian universities.

As per the announced schedule for Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027, eligible students can apply until September 16, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, according to Mitacs. Candidates can apply for this programme at the official website of AICTE – aicte.gov.in.

The initiative has been undertaken as part of the AICTE-Mitacs partnership, which aims to expand international research opportunities for Indian students. Under this recently launched internship programme, up to 300 eligible Indian students will receive fully funded internship opportunities annually for a total of three years beginning from 2027.