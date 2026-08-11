AICTE starts registrations for Globalink Research Internship 2027, check last date to apply

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the application process for the AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027 programme, which offers eligible Indian undergraduate students an opportunity to pursue a 12-week research internship at leading Canadian universities.
As per the announced schedule for Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027, eligible students can apply until September 16, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, according to Mitacs. Candidates can apply for this programme at the official website of AICTE – aicte.gov.in.
The initiative has been undertaken as part of the AICTE-Mitacs partnership, which aims to expand international research opportunities for Indian students. Under this recently launched internship programme, up to 300 eligible Indian students will receive fully funded internship opportunities annually for a total of three years beginning from 2027.
The internships will be conducted in person for 12 consecutive weeks between May and October 2027 under the guidance of faculty members at participating Canadian academic institutions to equip participating students with all-round research experience, lab exposure, international mentorship, multicultural learning environments and professional development opportunities.
The GRI 2027 programme covers research-specific fields such as science, engineering, mathematics, computer science, life sciences, social sciences, business, arts and humanities.
All the undergraduate students enrolled at AICTE-approved institutions are eligible to apply for the internship programme. Additionally, candidates is required to be at least 18 years old and must have pursued at least two years of undergraduate study or should be enrolled in the second year at the time of application. Applicants are required to satisfy the academic and programme-specific eligibility conditions prescribed by the authority for the research internship.
Also Read | 342 AICTE-approved technical institutions shut in 3 years
AICTE has instructed interested students to carefully check the official website and Mitacs eligibility requirements before submitting their applications. As stated in the official notification, shortlisted candidates will receive complete pre-departure assistance and orientation before commencing their research internships in Canada.