AICTE Scholarship 2026-27: Medical students to get up to Rs 3 lakh, Diploma holders Rs 1.25 lakh

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has activated the portal for the submission of online applications for the Special Scholarship Scheme for the Students of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (SSSJKL). Students who have passed their intermediate, i.e. Class 12 and Engineering Diploma Holders can now apply to avail this scholarship at the online portal designed by AICTE especially for the Special Scholarship Scheme (PM USPY) – aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in.

The registration process for Class 12 and engineering diploma students is scheduled to close today. The council started accepting online applications for this scholarship under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Yojana for the academic year 2026-27 from July 16 for Class 12 and July 17 for diploma students. Registered candidates are also instructed to visit the nearest Facilitation-cum-Document Verification Centres (FDVCs) before July 30.