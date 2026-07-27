AICTE Scholarship 2026-27: Medical students to get up to Rs 3 lakh, Diploma holders Rs 1.25 lakh

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has activated the portal for the submission of online applications for the Special Scholarship Scheme for the Students of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (SSSJKL). Students who have passed their intermediate, i.e. Class 12 and Engineering Diploma Holders can now apply to avail this scholarship at the online portal designed by AICTE especially for the Special Scholarship Scheme (PM USPY) – aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in.
The registration process for Class 12 and engineering diploma students is scheduled to close today. The council started accepting online applications for this scholarship under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Yojana for the academic year 2026-27 from July 16 for Class 12 and July 17 for diploma students. Registered candidates are also instructed to visit the nearest Facilitation-cum-Document Verification Centres (FDVCs) before July 30.
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Through the SSSJKL scheme for the academic session 2026-27, students belonging to the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Region can avail the following monetary advantages:
In addition to the academic fee support, all the beneficiaries will also receive a maintenance allowance of Rs. 1,00,000 per annum, provided in 10 equal installments through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
Students can refer to the table given below to check the official schedule for the ongoing SSSJKL counselling 2026.
|Last Date for Registration
|July 27, 2026 (For all applicants)
|Last Date for Verification of Documents at Facilitation-cum-Document Verification Centres (FDVC)
|July 28, 2026 (For Class 12 students)
July 30, 2026 (For Diploma Students)
|Last Date for Choice Filling Option
|July 31, 2026 (For Class 12 students)
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August 2, 2026 (For Diploma Students)
|Correction Window for Registered Candidates at FDVC
|July 30, 2026 (For Class 12 students)
August 1, 2026 (For Diploma Students)
|Display of Final Merit List
|August 4, 2026 (For Class 12 students)
August 6, 2026 (For Diploma Students)
|Seat Allocation Result Date
|August 7, 2026 (For Class 12 students)
August 9, 2026 (For Diploma Students)
|Seat Confirmation Date
|August 7, 2026 up to 05:00 PM (For Class 12 students)
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August 9, 2026 up to 05:00 PM (For Diploma Students)
|Reporting to Allotted Institutes
|August 7 to August 14, 2026 (For Class 12 students)
August 9 to August 14 2026 (For Diploma Students)
|Auto-Cancellation for Non-reporting Candidates
|August 16, 2026 (For all applicants)
As per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities, all Class 12 applicants should have completed their intermediate from schools located in Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh and passed the board examination in 2025 or 2026, while for diploma holders, they must have passed from the J&K Board of Technical Education in the 2025–26 academic year.
Students who have not filled the registration form yet are strongly advised to complete the process by either visiting the AICTE SSSJKL portal or the nearest FDVCs and complete the document verification in time.