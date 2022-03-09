AICTE signs MOU with CSTT to define scientific, technical terms In Hindi and other Indian languages

The All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to define scientific and technical terms in Hindi and other Indian languages.

The MOU is in line with AICTE’s aim to expand engineering and technical education in Indian languages. The regulatory body has already translated 218 engineering books into 11 Indian languages and its latest endeavour with CSTT is aimed at standardizing technical terminology in Indian languages and propagating their use widely by collaborating with State Governments, Universities, Indian Text-Book Boards, and State Granth Academies.

Read | International Women’s Day: STEM-ming the gender gap

As a part of the MOU both AICTE and CSTT will work towards evolving and defining scientific and technical terms in Hindi and in other modern Indian languages for the purpose of teaching process, content creation as textbooks, Faculty Development Program (FDP), skilling, and vocational education, promotion of Indian Knowledge System in Hindi and Indian languages, and localisation of technology.

Commenting on the MOU, AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, said: “I am delighted to announce that the AICTE has signed an MOU with CSTT to define scientific and technical terms in Hindi and in other Indian languages. This will benefit millions of Indian students who want to study engineering in their Indian languages. Along with CSTT, AICTE will ensure that the defined technical terms become a part of textbooks prepared for technical education in different Indian languages. We believe this is a step towards inclusivity and will inspire many students in remote areas to take up technical education in their Indian language.”

Also read | Google India invites applications for Girl Hackathon 2022: Check deadline, eligibility criteria

AICTE will support the CSTT in the creation of terminology through the application of technology and will provide faculty training for imparting teaching and learning in Indian languages. The CSTT will provide scientific and technical terminology for the various subjects included in the syllabus of the AICTE run programs in Hindi and other Indian languages. CSTT will also provide terminology training via workshops and seminars to facilitate the staff/ teaching faculty of the AICTE and its various branches/colleges.