AICTE revises calendar of technical institutions for academic year 2026–27, check new dates

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a revised academic calendar for the ongoing session of 2026-27 for all technical institutions and educational institutes offering executive courses like Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM).
In accordance with the circular released by AICTE on August 13, the classes for students enrolled in the first year of technical courses have started from Monday, August 17. Students who have taken admission in AICTE-approved higher education institutions for the academic session 2026-27 can check the revised calendar to be aware of the upcoming important events.
The new dates announced by the council are as follows:
|Classes start for first-year students enrolled in technical courses
|August 17, 2026
|Last date up for students to be admitted against announced vacancies
|September 14, 2026
|Last Date for newly admitted students to take lateral entry admission to second year courses
|September 14, 2026
The revised calendar applies equally to students who have taken admission into management courses such as PGDM and PGCM.
The AICTE acts as the national statutory body entrusted with the responsibility to implement structured planning, all-round development, and to regulate all approved technical education and management institutes in India.
At present, over thousands of institutes have been approved by AICTE for students to pursue technical or management education. The admission process for these colleges and universities are conducted through the national or state-level entrance examinations.