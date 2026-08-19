AICTE revises calendar of technical institutions for academic year 2026–27, check new dates

The classes for first year students has commenced from August 17 (Photo: AI Generated)

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a revised academic calendar for the ongoing session of 2026-27 for all technical institutions and educational institutes offering executive courses like Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM).

In accordance with the circular released by AICTE on August 13, the classes for students enrolled in the first year of technical courses have started from Monday, August 17. Students who have taken admission in AICTE-approved higher education institutions for the academic session 2026-27 can check the revised calendar to be aware of the upcoming important events.

AICTE Admission 2026-27: Know the revised dates

The new dates announced by the council are as follows: