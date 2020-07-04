AICTE revises academic calendar, here’s when affiliated colleges are likely to reopen

AICTE issues revised academic schedule (Representational image) AICTE issues revised academic schedule (Representational image)

The new session for the management institutes affiliated to AICTE will begin from August 1, as per the latest revised academic calendar released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The existing students will be able to join the colleges from August 16. Every year, the classes start by June 30 but this was postponed till July 31, as per the revised schedule released earlier this year. The same has now been revised again.

Now, the academic schedule has been further postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Classes for engineering, Pharmacy, architecture and other courses will begin from August 16 for existing students, and for the new batch, classes will begin from September 15, as per the latest schedule released by AICTE.

The academic session and teaching process including lateral entry to second-year courses for newly admitted students will begin from September 15. Classes for courses other than PGDM and PGCM will begin from August 15, as per the latest calendar issued by the AICTE.

The AICTE has asked the colleges to complete the first round of counselling and start their admission process on or before August 30, while the last date upon which students can be admitted is September 15, as per the guidelines of AICTE. Admissions for open and distance learning courses will be held from August 16.

While releasing the earlier academic calendar, AICTE had asked colleges to enroll students on a provisional basis in case the result of the undergraduate course could not be declared due to the lockdown. In these cases, students will have to show a successful completion certificate by December 31, 2020.

Earlier, the AICTE had asked institutes not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21. It has also reiterated that institutes pay salaries to its teachers. Non-payment of salary to staff “would lead to great stress and even starvation to the families of some of the staff members,” it had said.

