AICTE revised academic calendar 2021 released, check details here

The affiliation process of PGDM/PGCM institutions by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. The council said that the process of the grant of approval for the institutions, other than the standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, would be completed by June 30. The commencement of classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions will be done by August 2.

The council released the calendar on its official website. The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has been extended till August 11. Earlier, the deadline was July 10.

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats in technical courses is August 31, and the last date for the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses is September 1.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions is July 10, 2021. Institutions wanting to offer ODL/online course need to get a grant of approval by June 30.

The last date for admission to open and distance learning/online learning mode for the first and second session is September 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022, respectively. The last date for commencement of classes for first-year engineering students of technical courses is September 15, 2021.