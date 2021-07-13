AICTE releases revised academic calendar 2021-22, first-year engineering classes to begin by October 25

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats in technical courses is September 30. (File photo/ Representational image)

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. As per the revised calendar, the last date to commence classes for first-year engineering students is October 25. The classes for existing engineering students should begin by October 1. The council released the calendar on its official website.

The council said that the process of the grant of approval for the technical institutions, standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, would be completed by July 15. The commencement of classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions will be done by August 2. The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats in technical courses is September 30.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has been extended till August 11. Earlier, the deadline was July 10. The last date for admission to open and distance learning/online learning mode for the first and second session is September 10, 2021, and February 1, 2022, respectively.

The last date for commencement of classes for existing students in PGDM/PGCM institutions is August 2, 2021. Institutions wanting to offer ODL/online courses need to get a grant of approval by July 15.