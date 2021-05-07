AICTE releases academic calendar 2021-22, first-year engineering classes to begin on September 15

The affiliation process by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15. File photo.

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Thursday released the proposed academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. The council said that the process of the grant of approval for the institutions, other than the standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, would be completed by June 30 and the affiliation process by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15.

The council released the calendar on its official website. The last date for commencement of classes for first-year engineering students of technical courses will begin by September 15, 2021.

Read | Intake capacity to be at par with UGC norms: AICTE ODL guidelines 2021

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats is August 31, and the last date for the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses is September 1.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions is July 10, 2021. Institutions wanting to offer ODL/online course need to get a grant of approval by June 30.

The last date for admission to open and distance learning/online learning mode for the first and second session is September 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022, respectively.

Earlier, the council had released amended guidelines for open and distance learning (ODL) programmes to be offered during the academic session 2021-22. As per the old rules, the AICTE provided approval of intake in ODL courses for a maximum of three times of the sanctioned intake of a specific programme in conventional/regular mode. But, the number of learners who can enrol in an online course will be at par with the UGC’s open and distance learning mode and online learning mode guidelines.