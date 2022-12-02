scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: Deadline extended till December 31; check details

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

pgscholarship.aicte-india.org, AICTE, AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme, AICTE PG scholarship Scheme 2022, AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme deadline extended, AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme deadline, AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme direct linkAICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: The candidate should have qualified GATE, GPAT or CEED (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) today extended the date for post graduate scholarship scheme to December 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

Read |Not mandatory to publish in journals before final PhD thesis: UGC

Students who have qualified GATE, GPAT or CEED and are in AICTE approved institutes or programmes can apply for the scholarship. Interested students should be a full-time scholar. Students in their final year of dual degree integrated programmes would also be entitled to the scholarship from the ninth semester onwards, but their CGPA should be 8 or above (on a scale of 10) for their final year.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 12,400 per month. A manual is given on the website regarding how to apply.

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: Documents required

— Scanned copy of original documents in JPG/JPEG format only.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...Premium
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

— Scanned copy of GATE, GPAT or CEED score.

— Bank account details, the bank account should be linked with Aadhar Card. Only Aadhar active savings bank account will be considered. (Frill accounts, Jan Dhan accounts, bank accounts with transaction limits or joint accounts will not be accepted. The bank account should neither be closed or transferred during the period of course.)

— Scanned copy of Aadhar card in JPG/JPEG format.

— Scanned copy of the valid category certificate for SC/ST, EWS, OBC and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL).

The candidature of the student shall be verified by the institution. The institute should ensure the personal details of the student, date of admission, commencement of course are filled in correctly.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 02:51:13 pm
Next Story

Shiromani Akali Dal issues another notice to leader Jagmeet Brar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close