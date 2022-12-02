AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: Deadline extended till December 31; check details

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) today extended the date for post graduate scholarship scheme to December 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

Students who have qualified GATE, GPAT or CEED and are in AICTE approved institutes or programmes can apply for the scholarship. Interested students should be a full-time scholar. Students in their final year of dual degree integrated programmes would also be entitled to the scholarship from the ninth semester onwards, but their CGPA should be 8 or above (on a scale of 10) for their final year.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 12,400 per month. A manual is given on the website regarding how to apply.

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: Documents required

— Scanned copy of original documents in JPG/JPEG format only.

— Scanned copy of GATE, GPAT or CEED score.

— Bank account details, the bank account should be linked with Aadhar Card. Only Aadhar active savings bank account will be considered. (Frill accounts, Jan Dhan accounts, bank accounts with transaction limits or joint accounts will not be accepted. The bank account should neither be closed or transferred during the period of course.)

— Scanned copy of Aadhar card in JPG/JPEG format.

— Scanned copy of the valid category certificate for SC/ST, EWS, OBC and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL).

The candidature of the student shall be verified by the institution. The institute should ensure the personal details of the student, date of admission, commencement of course are filled in correctly.