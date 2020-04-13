AICTE opens e-library resources to all for free

Students can access national digital learning (Source: Getty Images) Students can access national digital learning (Source: Getty Images)

As the libraries and educational institutes across India have been closed, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made access to the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) available to students for free-of-cost. Students can refer to the content at ndl.gov.in and ndl.iitkgp.ac.in.

“To help the student community in the difficult situation arising out of the suspension of physical classes and closure of physical libraries arising out of COVID-19 lockdown, the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) has initiated specially designed collections of e-resources for a specific group of students,” the AICTE said in an official circular.

The NDLI has content ranging from schools to undergraduate courses across disciplines. Students can log-in and register at the official website.

Meanwhile, AICTE has also advised all the affiliated institutes to pay the salaries of the teachers and staff. “Kindly note that this is a National Emergency as the whole country is under lockdown due to COVID-19 and non-payment of salary to staff would lead to great stress and even starvation to the families of some of the staff members,” it said in a different circular.

Regarding students, AICTE said, “Stay safe, take care of your near and dear ones and continue your study effectively during this unprecedented challenging time the entire human race is facing. Together, we shall learn, share, grow and get through this as a nation.”

