AICTE offers 49 offbeat online courses for free

In view of the extended lockdown, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has offered 49 offbeat courses in industry-relevant skills. All these courses are available for free of course and anyone can enroll for them online. The last date to apply is May 15. While online registration and a list can be available at the official website – aicte.org, here are the most trending courses handpicked for you.

Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio: This course covers the basic ML models such as linear and logistic regression and advanced models such as decision trees, SVM, XGBOOST, forests etc. The course aims to train learners in creating machine learning models to solve business problems as well as create a business strategy.

AI, ML Internship: Career Launchers is providing a ‘learn as you work’ model wherein students will be able to learn machine learning and artificial intelligence by working on live data and build models. It is a self-paced course divided over seven modules where students can learn while working. To apply, the candidate must have cleared class 12 level of education.

Big Data 101: The curse is ‘Big Data for Beginners’ and powered by Praxis. The course is entry to senior technical level managers. This program is designed for a college goer or an entry-level working professional. Hence, anyone who aspires to understand the world of big data can undergo this, the AICTE said in an official statement.

Digital marketing: The course will teach about Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), content marketing, e-mail marketing, social media marketing, web analytics, and also the planning of integrated digital marketing campaigns. Classes will include PPT, class notes, cassettes, videos, and also assignments.

Communication skills and interview preparation: Offered by WordsMaya, the course is free of cost. It aims to improve communication skills and confidence in speaking and writing the English language. It also provides personality development and interview training. The courses have 50 hours of chat-based interactive audio-visual content.

Online engineering teaching resources: The course is aimed at educators and make them aware about online teaching and develop their own style. The course also gives access to open-ended projects and ABET-aligned laboratories to accelerate student discovery in key topics and application areas.

