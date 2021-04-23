Intake capacity to be at par with UGC norms: AICTE ODL guidelines 2021

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) recently released amended guidelines for open and distance learning (ODL) programmes to be offered during the academic session 2021-22.

Earlier, the AICTE provided approval of intake in ODL courses for a maximum of three times of the sanctioned intake of specific programme in conventional/regular mode. But, the number of learners who can enroll in an online course will be at par with the UGC’s open and distance learning mode and online learning mode guidelines.

“The approved intake for ODL/ online programmes/ courses shall be as per the UGC (open and distance learning mode and online learning mode) regulations dated 4th September 2020 and as amended from time to time,” the official statement read.

As per the fresh guidelines, institutions having a NAAC score of 3.26 and above on a scale of 4 or an NBA score of 700 on a scale of 1000 or having rank in the top-100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), at least twice in three preceding cycles (at the time of application), shall be permitted to start full-fledged ODL courses and/or online courses in the field of management and allied areas, computer applications, artificial intelligence and data science, logistics and travel and tourism without prior approval of the AICTE provided it satisfies all the conditions mentioned in these guidelines.

However, these institutions are required to submit all relevant data regarding faculty, students and affidavit on the AICTE portal annually by registering on it.