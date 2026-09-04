AICTE launches Rs 245-crore doctoral fellowship programme to boost innovation, entrepreneurship

The initiative is expected to create a stronger link between academic research and industry, startups and wider societal needs. (Image: AI generated)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the AICTE Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme (AIEDFP), aimed at encouraging doctoral research that can translate into practical solutions and real-world impact.

AICTE Chairman Prof Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Prof Shyama Rath launched the programme, which has a projected financial outlay of Rs 245 crore over five years. The initiative will support 150 PhD fellowships and focus on research with clear applications in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Unlike conventional doctoral research that may remain largely academic, the AIEDFP will promote problem-driven and application-oriented research. The programme will encourage scholars to work on research challenges that can lead to tangible outcomes, including technology transfer, commercialisation, innovation and societal impact.