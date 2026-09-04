AICTE launches Rs 245-crore doctoral fellowship programme to boost innovation, entrepreneurship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the AICTE Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme (AIEDFP), aimed at encouraging doctoral research that can translate into practical solutions and real-world impact.
AICTE Chairman Prof Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Prof Shyama Rath launched the programme, which has a projected financial outlay of Rs 245 crore over five years. The initiative will support 150 PhD fellowships and focus on research with clear applications in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Unlike conventional doctoral research that may remain largely academic, the AIEDFP will promote problem-driven and application-oriented research. The programme will encourage scholars to work on research challenges that can lead to tangible outcomes, including technology transfer, commercialisation, innovation and societal impact.
The initiative is expected to create a stronger link between academic research and industry, startups and wider societal needs. By supporting researchers working on practical and scalable solutions, the programme seeks to strengthen the pipeline from research laboratories to the marketplace and communities.
AICTE said the fellowship programme is intended to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs while contributing to India’s transition towards a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy.
The launch comes amid growing emphasis on strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem and encouraging higher education institutions to move beyond knowledge creation towards the development and adoption of technologies and solutions with measurable impact.