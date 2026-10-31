AICTE launches 4 major schemes for 2026-27: IDEA Lab, MODROBS, Margdarshan and more

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched four schemes for the academic year 2026-27, covering laboratory development, modernisation of institutional infrastructure, academic mentoring and financial assistance for organising conferences.

AICTE Chairman Prof Yogesh Singh launched the schemes under the Institutional Development Cell (IDC) in the presence of Member Secretary Prof Shyama Rath. The four initiatives are IDEA Lab, Modernisation and Restructuring for Outcome Based System (MODROBS), Margdarshan and Grant for Organising Conference (GOC).

The announcement was made through AICTE’s official social media account on October 31. The council said the initiatives are intended to encourage participation from institutions across districts, rather than limiting institutional development opportunities to established technical education centres.