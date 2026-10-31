AICTE launches 4 major schemes for 2026-27: IDEA Lab, MODROBS, Margdarshan and more

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched four schemes for the academic year 2026-27, covering laboratory development, modernisation of institutional infrastructure, academic mentoring and financial assistance for organising conferences.
AICTE Chairman Prof Yogesh Singh launched the schemes under the Institutional Development Cell (IDC) in the presence of Member Secretary Prof Shyama Rath. The four initiatives are IDEA Lab, Modernisation and Restructuring for Outcome Based System (MODROBS), Margdarshan and Grant for Organising Conference (GOC).
The announcement was made through AICTE’s official social media account on October 31. The council said the initiatives are intended to encourage participation from institutions across districts, rather than limiting institutional development opportunities to established technical education centres.
The four schemes address different requirements of technical institutions, including access to practical learning facilities, laboratory infrastructure, academic guidance and research-related activities.
What the four AICTE schemes offer
The IDEA Lab scheme focuses on practical learning and the application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts. It is intended to give students opportunities to experiment with ideas, develop prototypes and work on solutions to practical problems. The initiative follows a learning-by-doing approach, with an emphasis on experiential education rather than classroom instruction alone.
Under MODROBS, AICTE will provide support for modernising institutional infrastructure. The scheme covers laboratories, workshops and computing facilities. The objective is to improve the infrastructure available to students and faculty members for practical education, research and other academic activities.
The Margdarshan scheme focuses on institutional mentoring. It will facilitate academic guidance through established institutions and centrally funded institutions. The initiative is intended to help participating colleges improve their academic practices, share resources and strengthen their institutional capabilities.
The fourth initiative, Grant for Organising Conference (GOC), will support institutions organising national and international academic conferences. The scheme is aimed at facilitating discussions and knowledge exchange among academicians, researchers and subject experts. Such conferences can also provide opportunities to present research findings and discuss developments in different academic disciplines.
AICTE said the four schemes are part of its efforts to widen institutional participation and improve access to development opportunities across the country.
The council has not specified individual funding amounts, application deadlines or institution-wise eligibility conditions in its announcement. Institutions will have to refer to the respective scheme guidelines for details of financial assistance and application requirements.
The launch comes as AICTE continues to focus on strengthening technical education infrastructure and expanding institutional support beyond established centres. However, the extent of participation will depend on the eligibility conditions and financial assistance available under each scheme.