AICTE’s Industry Fellowship Programme 2026 begins on July 20: Check important dates, eligibility and more

AICTE Industry Fellowhsip Programme 2026: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has opened faculty registrations for the Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) for 2026 at the official website ifp.aicte.gov.in. The applications will be accepted till June 25, 2026 and the fellowship will begin on July 20, 2026 and continue for a year.
This fellowship is a significant initiative that aims to improve industry-academia collaboration and give faculty members hands-on industrial exposure. AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh launched the program with Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath.
Under the fellowship, a fellowhsip amount of Rs 75,000 will be paid by AICTE and the participating industry will provide an amout of Rs 25,000. Additionally, they will continue receiving their salary from their parent institution.
The applicants should not exceed the age limit of 50 as on May 26, 2026. They will be need a minimum of 5 years of full time teaching experience in an AICTE approved institutions (excluding Doctoral and Post-Doctoral research experience). Only Regular faculty members will be eligible to apply, that is, part time, ad-hoc, contract, temporary and visitng faculty will not be considered. Applicants are advised to check the eligibility criteria and the list of fellowships provided by the industries on the official website of the fellowship at ifp.aicte.gov.in.
Prof. Yogesh Singh emphasized the value of industry exposure for faculty members in preparing students for future workforce demands during his speech at the launch event. He claimed that by enhancing faculty skills and subject knowledge via firsthand exposure to industrial practices, the fellowship program would aid in bridging the gap between industry expectations and institutional learning.
Faculty members from AICTE-approved colleges will have the chance to work in industry for a year as part of the program. Participants will learn about contemporary industry practices and skill needs, receive exposure to actual industrial situations, and comprehend the practical uses of technology during the fellowship time.
Candidates can mail ifp.tlb@aicte-india.org or contact 011-2958-1307 the IFP helpdesk in case of any queries.