AICTE’s Industry Fellowship Programme 2026 begins on July 20: Check important dates, eligibility and more

AICTE Industry Fellowhsip Programme 2026: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has opened faculty registrations for the Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) for 2026 at the official website ifp.aicte.gov.in. The applications will be accepted till June 25, 2026 and the fellowship will begin on July 20, 2026 and continue for a year.

This fellowship is a significant initiative that aims to improve industry-academia collaboration and give faculty members hands-on industrial exposure. AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh launched the program with Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath.

Under the fellowship, a fellowhsip amount of Rs 75,000 will be paid by AICTE and the participating industry will provide an amout of Rs 25,000. Additionally, they will continue receiving their salary from their parent institution.