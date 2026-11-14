AICTE Industry Fellowship 2027: Applications begin for Phase 2; who can apply?

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications from eligible faculty members for Phase 2 of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27. The application process will continue till December 15, 2026. Interested faculty members can submit their applications online through the official AICTE fellowship portal at ifp.aicte.gov.in.
The one-year fellowship programme aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by giving faculty members an opportunity to work in industrial settings and gain practical exposure to emerging technologies, research and workplace requirements according to the AICTE.
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According to the scheme guidelines, the fellowship will offer financial support of Rs 1 lakh per month, comprising Rs 75,000 from AICTE and a minimum contribution of Rs 25,000 from the participating industry. Faculty members will also continue receiving their regular salary from their parent institutions during the fellowship period.
AICTE Industry Fellowship 2027: Who can apply?
The programme is open to Indian citizens who are regular faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions or universities. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution and at least five years of full-time teaching experience. Doctoral and post-doctoral research experience and deputation periods will not count towards the required teaching experience.
Candidates should not be older than 50 years as on November 13, 2026. Part-time, ad-hoc, contractual, temporary and visiting faculty members are not eligible.
Additionally, applicants must fulfil at least one of the following conditions:
–Qualified GATE, GRE, CAT, MAT, JRF, SRF, NET or another recognised entrance examination for postgraduate or doctoral programmes.
–Published at least five research articles in Scopus or Web of Science-indexed journals.
–Successfully completed government-funded projects worth at least Rs 15 lakh.
–Received a Young Scientist or other proficiency award from a recognised government agency or university.
–Candidates must also obtain a nomination and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their parent institution.
AICTE Industry Fellowship 2027: How to apply
Eligible faculty members can follow these steps to register–
Step 1: Visit the official website, ifp.aicte.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Faculty Register or Faculty Registration option.
Step 3: Complete the application form with the required personal, academic and professional details.
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, including photograph, Aadhaar card, PAN card, educational certificates, experence certificates, institutional NOC and notarised affidavit.
Step 5: Review the application and submit it online.
Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted application for future reference.
Step 7: The selection process will involve application screening and document verification by an AICTE committee, followed by an interview and final document verification by the participating industry.
As per the announced schedule, the screening and selection process, along with the issuance of offer letters, will take place between December 16, and January 5, 2027. The fellowship is scheduled to commence between January 15 and 25, 2027.