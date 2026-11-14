AICTE Industry Fellowship 2027: Applications begin for Phase 2; who can apply?

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications from eligible faculty members for Phase 2 of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27. The application process will continue till December 15, 2026. Interested faculty members can submit their applications online through the official AICTE fellowship portal at ifp.aicte.gov.in.

The one-year fellowship programme aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by giving faculty members an opportunity to work in industrial settings and gain practical exposure to emerging technologies, research and workplace requirements according to the AICTE.

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According to the scheme guidelines, the fellowship will offer financial support of Rs 1 lakh per month, comprising Rs 75,000 from AICTE and a minimum contribution of Rs 25,000 from the participating industry. Faculty members will also continue receiving their regular salary from their parent institutions during the fellowship period.