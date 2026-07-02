AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026 to pay Rs 1.5 lakh monthly, apply by July 5

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will soon close applications for its AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026. The fellowship, aimed at faculty development, offers eligible faculty members an opportunity to work with leading industries while receiving a monthly fellowship of Rs 1.5 lakh. Interested candidates can apply through the official AICTE portal till July 5, 2026.

According to the revised schedule, applications from faculty members will be accepted until July 5. The screening and selection process, along with the issue of offer letters, will take place between till July 15, while the fellowship programme is scheduled to commence between July 20 and July 25, 2026.

AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026: Eligibility

Applicants must be regular faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions or universities with at least five years of full-time teaching experience. Contractual, ad hoc, temporary, part-time and visiting faculty members are not eligible. Candidates should not be more than 50 years of age as on May 26, 2026, and must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their parent institution.