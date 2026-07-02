AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026 to pay Rs 1.5 lakh monthly, apply by July 5

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will soon close applications for its AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026. The fellowship, aimed at faculty development, offers eligible faculty members an opportunity to work with leading industries while receiving a monthly fellowship of Rs 1.5 lakh. Interested candidates can apply through the official AICTE portal till July 5, 2026.
According to the revised schedule, applications from faculty members will be accepted until July 5. The screening and selection process, along with the issue of offer letters, will take place between till July 15, while the fellowship programme is scheduled to commence between July 20 and July 25, 2026.
Applicants must be regular faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions or universities with at least five years of full-time teaching experience. Contractual, ad hoc, temporary, part-time and visiting faculty members are not eligible. Candidates should not be more than 50 years of age as on May 26, 2026, and must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their parent institution.
In addition, applicants must meet at least one of the prescribed criteria. These include qualifying examinations such as GATE, GRE, CAT, MAT, NET, JRF or SRF, publishing at least five papers in Scopus or Web of Science-indexed journals, completing government-funded research projects worth Rs 15 lakh or more, or receiving a recognised Young Scientist or similar award.
Selected faculty members will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 1.5 lakh, which will be transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. AICTE and the participating industry will release their respective contributions directly into the fellow’s account.
Participants will also gain hands-on industry experience, work on live projects, and receive an industry experience certificate upon successful completion of the programme. The certificate will detail the skills acquired, innovations undertaken and other professional achievements during the fellowship.