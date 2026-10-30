AICTE extends Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27 Phase 2 registration deadline to October 31

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the registration deadline for Phase 2 of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27 to October 31. Eligible industries and organisations seeking to participate in the initiative can complete their registration through the official portal, ifp.aicte.gov.in.

The programme aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by bringing technical institutions and industry partners closer, addressing the gap between classroom learning and contemporary workplace requirements. Through the initiative, AICTE seeks to encourage industry-driven innovation, promote practical skill development and make technical education more relevant to the changing demands of the employment market.

The fellowship programme is intended to facilitate greater interaction between industry and academic institutions, enabling students and professionals to gain exposure to industry practices and real-world challenges. It also seeks to encourage collaboration on applied research and help align academic teaching with the skills required by employers.