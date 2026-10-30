AICTE extends Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27 Phase 2 registration deadline to October 31

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the registration deadline for Phase 2 of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27 to October 31. Eligible industries and organisations seeking to participate in the initiative can complete their registration through the official portal, ifp.aicte.gov.in.
The programme aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by bringing technical institutions and industry partners closer, addressing the gap between classroom learning and contemporary workplace requirements. Through the initiative, AICTE seeks to encourage industry-driven innovation, promote practical skill development and make technical education more relevant to the changing demands of the employment market.
The fellowship programme is intended to facilitate greater interaction between industry and academic institutions, enabling students and professionals to gain exposure to industry practices and real-world challenges. It also seeks to encourage collaboration on applied research and help align academic teaching with the skills required by employers.
As per the prescribed eligibility conditions, organisations interested in participating in the programme must have a registered office in India and should have been operational for at least five years.
Additionally, participating organisations must demonstrate an average annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or more during the preceding three financial years.
The programme is open to different categories of business entities, including proprietorships, partnerships, private limited companies, public limited companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs), provided they fulfil the eligibility requirements.
How to register for AICTE IFP 2026-27
Eligible industries and organisations can register online through the official AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme portal at ifp.aicte.gov.in.
Applicants are required to visit the portal and complete the industry registration process by providing the necessary organisational details and information as specified by AICTE. Organisations are advised to check the eligibility conditions and complete the onboarding process before the extended deadline of October 31.
The Industry Fellowship Programme is part of AICTE’s broader efforts to improve industry participation in technical education and strengthen the connection between academic institutions and employers.
With industries increasingly demanding job-ready graduates equipped with practical and emerging technology skills, the initiative seeks to create opportunities for closer institutional partnerships, industry-oriented learning and collaborative innovation.