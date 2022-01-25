AICTE directs VCs towards timely issuance of degrees to African, Congolese students

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed Vice Chancellors and principals of technical colleges to issue degrees and diplomas of African and Congolese students on time to avoid any hassles for them while pursuing higher studies.

The directive by the technical education regulator came after the Ministry of Education raised an issue of difficulties faced by these students due to delays in the grant of their degrees upon the completion of the course.

“The Ministry of Education has brought to our notice that African students in general and Congolese students, in particular, are facing difficulties in the renewal of visa and extension of stay due to delay in issuance of their degrees after completion of the programme in India,” AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

“Keeping in view the gravity of the issue, the universities and institutes are requested to take appropriate action so that degrees and diplomas may be issued in time and students may not face any problem for pursuing higher studies in India and abroad,” he added.