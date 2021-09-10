AICTE directs institutes to provisionally admit CBSE private, patrachar students

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday said that institutes must not deny admission to students whose class 12 results have not been declared. These students include CBSE private category candidates, patrachar and second compartment students. However, students will have to sign an undertaking that they shall submit their class 12 scores within one week of result declaration.

Rajive Kumar, member secretary, AICTE, said that the provision is only applicable for admissions that are being done on the basis of students’ performance in national-level entrance exams such as JEE or state-level admission tests.

Kumar said that this is not the first time that the council has approved provisional admissions. “The exception was introduced last year for MBA admissions when some universities were not able to declare undergraduate (UG) results. We are facing an unprecedented situation and no method would work foolproof but we need to devise strategies that minimise students’ loss,” he added.

This year, the AICTE has also revised the eligibility criteria for engineering admissions. Studying mathematics and physics in class 12 is no longer mandatory to pursue BE and BTech courses. As per the revised rules, which will be applicable from the academic year 2021-22, students can choose a combination of any three out of the 14 listed subjects.

“While students will be provided provisional admission, they still have to meet the course-specific minimum eligibility requirement. If a student fails to achieve minimum passing subjects in class 12 once the results are declared, his/her admission will automatically be cancelled.