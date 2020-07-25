AICTE derecognises three PG programmes by MDI-Gurgaon

As for restoring approval for the derecognised programmes, AICTE has said it would be granted only after verification of all compliances. As for restoring approval for the derecognised programmes, AICTE has said it would be granted only after verification of all compliances.

The government has derecognised three postgraduate programmes offered by MDI-Gurgaon, which was ranked among the country’s top 20 management institutes this year.

On June 30, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) withdrew approval for the postgraduate programme in energy management, postgraduate programme in public policy management and the postgraduate diploma in management (Executive Management Programme), bringing down the institute’s maximum intake to 500 seats for the academic year 2020-21. Last year, it had approved 770 seats across eight programmes for MDI-Gurgaon.

The programmes have been derecognised for violating AICTE norms on course duration, states the AICTE order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.

The development is significant as it comes around the same time the HRD Ministry told the IIMs that their one-year Master’s degree programme for working professionals violates UGC norms on course duration. UGC mandates that all Master’s degree programmes should be for two years.

MDI-Gurgaon, the AICTE order states, was offering the postgraduate programmes in public policy management and energy management as executive management programmes for 15 months when the approval has always been for 24 months. Similarly, the duration of the on-campus classes for the executive management programme is 12 months, whereas the AICTE-mandated minimum duration is 15 or 18 months, the order says.

While the public policy management programme is meant for civil servants and public officials from central and state governments, the energy management programme aims to “prepare visionary leaders for the energy sector”, says the institute’s website. The executive management programme is for working professionals and entrepreneurs.

The Council has also pulled up the institute’s management for not having fire safety certificates for 34 out of 36 buildings on campus and proper building plan approvals.

The order states that MDI-Gurgaon has been allowed to continue its remaining programmes with a “strict warning” to comply with all deficiencies pointed out by the expert committee of the Council within six months. As for restoring approval for the derecognised programmes, AICTE has said it would be granted only after verification of all compliances.

MDI-Gurgaon director Pawan Kumar Singh did not wish to comment on the matter. A senior AICTE officer told The Indian Express that E S Rao, chairman of the institute’s Board of Governors, has given an undertaking that all deficiencies will be corrected by the year-end. Rao is the CEO of IFCI Limited.

The institute has already started the executive management programme in April, and 20 students have been enrolled. It’s not clear what will happen to these students in the wake of AICTE withdrawing approval for this programme.

MDI-Gurgaon was ranked eleventh nationally this year in the HRD Ministry’s National Institute Ranking Framework.

