scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

IIT Guwahati Director T G Sitharam appointed as new AICTE chairman

T G Sitharam will take over from UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding interim charge of the AICTE chairman post after Anil Sahasrabuddhe was released from his duties on September 1, 2021, upon turning 65 years old.

T G Sitharam (left) takes over from Jagadesh Kumar.

IIT Guwahati Director T G Sitharam has been appointed chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

According to a government notification dated November 17, he will serve as the Council head for three years or before he turns 65 years old, whichever is earlier. The Indian Express has learned that AICTE vice chairperson M P Poonia and a professor from IIT Kanpur were among the other front runners for the job.

Read |IIT Delhi extension campus to be set up in Jhajjar district, will be country’s first centre for precision medicine

Sitharam will take over from UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding interim charge of the AICTE chairman post after Anil Sahasrabuddhe was released from his duties on September 1, 2021, upon turning 65 years old.

His appointment comes at a time when the Ministry of Education is putting final touches to a Bill that intends to merge the AICTE and the University Grants Commission into a super regulator called the Higher Education Commission of India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Sitharam’s appointment creates a vacancy at IIT Guwahati since his term as director was only set to expire in July 2024.

Jagadesh Kumar writes |New UGC rules will ensure more of our brightest students can get into PhD programmes at an early age

Before he joined as Director of IIT Guwahati, he was a professor in the department of civil engineering at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Earlier, he was a chair professor in the area of Energy and Mechanical Sciences at IISc. His research interests include rock mechanics and rock engineering, geotechnical earthquake engineering and earth dams and tailing ponds.

The Indian Express could not reach him for comment.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 08:59:36 am
Next Story

On 10th day, Sangrur admn gives in to PKMU pressure, gives `7.5 lakh, job to kin of labourer who died in building collapse

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement