AICTE asks colleges to ‘take special care’ of Kashmiri students

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all the college principals and coordinators appointed for the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) to “take special care” of students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir studying in their college.

All the students under the fellowship were sent SMS and email to connect with their respective principals and coordinators to help them adjust ‘to the new environment and solve any problem’. There is no central helpline set-up after scrapping of Article 370, however, students can contact the existing helpline number 0120-244-6701. Students can also raise concerns directly at jkadmissions2019@aicte-india.org.

Earlier this year, after the Pulwama attack several Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in their varsities. At least 10 Kashmiri students were booked and 24 suspended or rusticated from colleges across the country for what officials called “anti-national” social media posts.

Amid ongoing tension over the scrapping of article 370, there has been a concern for students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 that proposes the bifurcation of the state into two union territories-Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The bill was passed hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has scrapped the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme is a merit-based scholarship that pays for higher education tuition of Jammu and Kashmir students outside their state.